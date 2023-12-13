Ardenne High School wins 5th Annual UTech, Jamaica Mathematics Quiz Competition

ARDENNE HIGH emerged victorious over Wolmer’s Boys’ School with a 20 to 17 win following the fiercely contested final round of the 5th Annual UTech Jamaica Mathematics Quiz Competition on December 7, at the Shared Facilities Building, UTech, Jamaica’s Papine Campus. The annual Mathematics Quiz Competition was held under the theme: ‘Building Resilience with Mathematics in Challenging Times’ and is in keeping with the university’s thrust to generate a cultural change and increase in knowledge, skills and attitudes in mathematics needed among students at the secondary level and the wider society.

The 2023 staging of the Mathematics Quiz Competition commenced with the opening ceremony and preliminary round with the first paper-based playoff match on November 30. A total of 14 high schools from across the island participated in the first round. The 14 competing schools were Ardenne High, Bishop Gibson High, Cornwall College, Hampton High, Herbert Morrison Technical, Holy Childhood High, Jamaica College, Manchester High, Merl Grove High, Munro College, St George’s College, St Jago High, Tarrant High and Wolmer’s Boys.

Ardenne High and Wolmer’s Boys emerged finalists following the semi-final matches which consisted of a preliminary paper-based quiz focused on CSEC and CAPE Level 1 Mathematics, followed by a face-off match. Ardenne High School won the first semi-finals match against 2022 Champions, Herbert Morrison Technical High School, with an overall score of 78 to 55, including the quiz scores. Similarly, Wolmer’s Boys secured a win over Cornwall College with a close score of 35 to 33 including the quiz scores.

The final match lasted for 40 minutes and consisted of three exciting rounds where each team showed their high aptitude in mathematics, answering questions from the CSEC and CAPE Level 1 and 2 Mathematics curricula, which were presented by Judith DeLisser, quiz master and lecturer at the School of Mathematics and Statistics (SOMAS) in the Faculty of Science and Sport, UTech, Jamaica. Both teams impressed with their demonstration of proficiency in the questions posed dealing with topics including trigonometry, complex numbers, functions, probability, polynomials, logic, and differential equations.

The two top schools received trophies, plaques, cash prizes and gifts, provided through the support of sponsors Bryan Studios Ltd, H&L Ultimate Touch Promotions Ltd and National Baking Company. All participating students received a certificate of participation.

Professor Kamilah Hylton, dean, Faculty of Science and Sport, expressed her enthusiasm for the final round of the competition during her welcome address. She commended the members of the faculty for their efforts in organising the event and acknowledged the coaches from the high schools for their dedication in nurturing the students love for mathematics. “We really appreciate your efforts,” she stated.

The dean encouraged the students to make the University of Technology, Jamaica their choice for pursuing higher education in mathematics. She emphasised, “You’re really being positioned to have an impact in any space because math is utilised in every single field.”

Ave Maria McIntosh, head, School of Mathematics and Statistics, in giving a background to the Mathematics Quiz Competition, indicated that it was conceptualised from an idea proposed by former president, Professor Stephen Vasciannie. She noted the competition was designed to, “increase critical thinking in mathematics and promote the importance and development of the subject as a tool for problem solving across discipline”, and to build relationships between students and teachers from different schools and provide the opportunity for networking.

McIntosh also highlighted the competition’s goal of transforming the culture surrounding mathematics “from fear to love” and empowering individuals to tackle real-world problems.

Camae Johnson-Burrell, regional mathematics coordinator, conveyed the Ministry of Education and Youth’s continued support for the UTech, Jamaica Mathematics Competition, emphasising, “This initiative aligns seamlessly with our shared vision.” She commended UTech for organising the mathematics quiz competition, recognising its ability to intellectually challenge students and develop important qualities for navigating the complexities of the modern world.

She encouraged students’ participation in the competition, noting that it not only elevates their mathematical abilities but also develops skills that go beyond the classroom, and will be valuable in overcoming life’s obstacles.

The inaugural UTech, Jamaica Mathematics Quiz Competition was won by Glenmuir High School in 2017 while Knox College earned the win in both 2018 and 2019, and after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 winner was Herbert Morrison Technical High School.