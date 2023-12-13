Bartlett projects 4m visitors, US$4b in revenue for 2023

WESTERN BUREAU:

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett estimates that Jamaica is poised to welcome just over 4.1 million visitors this year. This projection reflects a 23.7 per cent increase over the total number of visitors recorded in 2022.

Among the 4,122,100 expected visitors, 2,875,549 are anticipated to be stopover guests, marking a substantial 16 per cent year-on-year increase. Additionally, the year is expected to conclude with 1,246,551 cruise passengers – a 46.1 per cent surge over the 2022 tally – although cruise shipping is not back to 2019 pre-COVID numbers.

Bartlett said this sustained growth pattern in both visitor arrivals and earnings is noteworthy.

“The industry has experienced 10 consecutive quarters of significant growth since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on current arrival figures, an 11th quarter of substantial growth appears imminent,” Bartlett said in his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in Gordon House on Tuesday.

His presentation comes days ahead of Friday’s start of the winter tourist season.

In terms of tourism earnings, the influx of visitors is projected to generate an impressive US$4.265 billion in 2023, the minister revealed. This represents a 17.8 per cent increase over the revenue secured in 2022 and a 17.2 per cent increase over the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

If this growth trajectory persists, he said, surpassing projections of four million visitors and foreign exchange earnings of US$4.1 billion by year-end seems likely.

He gave a detailed breakdown of the revenues, specifically direct contributions to government coffers, totalling US$336 million or J$52 billion.

DIRECT REVENUES

“It’s crucial to note that these figures represent only direct revenues, excluding the much larger indirect revenues. Indirect revenues encompass expenditures at restaurants, shops, supermarkets, craft vendors, attractions, ground transportation operators, tour guides, Airbnbs, and the ripple effects through farmers, manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, construction activities, and more,” said Bartlett.

The tourism minister added that strategic partnerships have played a pivotal role in the country’s success by combining resources, expanding market reach, and creating synergies. Collaborations with airlines, travel agencies, and hotel chains have effectively increased brand awareness, attracted more visitors, and diversified the overall visitor experience.

“Throughout 2023, international market blitzes have been instrumental in the heightened demand for Brand Jamaica and the concurrent increase in airlift,” he stated.

Initiatives in Argentina, Chile, and Peru aimed at regaining market share in South America have set a mission to boost visitor arrivals from this source market to 250,000 over the next five years. Similar efforts in Eastern Europe during the 19th World Athletics Championships in Hungary involved engaging with over 50 tour operators, travel agents, and media representatives to establish a new approach to Jamaica’s interaction with Central and Eastern European countries, including Poland, Georgia, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

In Canada, top ultra-luxury agencies, led by Ensemble Travel and Kensington Tours, participated in the launch of Jamaica’s newest luxury market promotion, ‘Come Back to Luxurious Jamaica’, in Toronto.

“And in the United Kingdom, now the number one destination for British visitors to the Caribbean, Jamaica has set a new target of welcoming 250,000 visitors from the UK and Ireland by 2025, as revealed at the World Travel Market London,” he added.

Breakdown of revenues – direct contributions to gov’t coffers

• TEF fees, directed to the Consolidated Fund: US$57.5 million or J$8.9 billion

• Departure Tax: US$100.6 million or J$15.6 billion

• Airport Improvement Fee: US$28.8 million or J$4.47 billion

• Airline Passenger Levy: US$57.5 million or J$8.9 billion

• Passenger Fees and Charges: US$69 million or J$10.7 billion

• GART: US$22.6 million or J$3.5 billion

TOTAL DIRECT REVENUES (all above): US$336 million or J$52 billion