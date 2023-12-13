Clarendon security guard charged with murder

The police in Clarendon on Tuesday charged a 36-year-old security guard in connection with last week's fatal gun attack in Juno Crescent in May Pen.

Charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony is Sirron Walford, otherwise called 'McKay', of Juno Crescent.

He is charged with the shooting death of 31-year-old Joseph McLean on Thursday, December 07.

The police say information received indicated that McLean was at a bar in the community when he was pounced upon by three men who opened gunfire at him.

The men escaped in a motor vehicle.

McLean was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A day after the murder, detectives gathered and verified evidence through interviews.

This led to Walford being apprehended on Friday, December 08.

He was charged on Tuesday, December 12, after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

