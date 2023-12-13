Clarendon security guard charged with murder
The police in Clarendon on Tuesday charged a 36-year-old security guard in connection with last week's fatal gun attack in Juno Crescent in May Pen.
Charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony is Sirron Walford, otherwise called 'McKay', of Juno Crescent.
He is charged with the shooting death of 31-year-old Joseph McLean on Thursday, December 07.
The police say information received indicated that McLean was at a bar in the community when he was pounced upon by three men who opened gunfire at him.
The men escaped in a motor vehicle.
McLean was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A day after the murder, detectives gathered and verified evidence through interviews.
This led to Walford being apprehended on Friday, December 08.
He was charged on Tuesday, December 12, after a question and answer session.
His court date is being finalised.
Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.