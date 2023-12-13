Entrepreneurs making a ‘buzz’ with line of products

GLENWICK CLARKE, owner and CEO of GDF Clarke Bee Farm, has been making a buzz in the local apitherapy business – that is the use of bee products to treat and prevent illnesses.

Clarke, who also researches bees, their benefits and by-products, said he has around 200 hives of bees in four farms across Manchester, St Catherine and Trelawny.

“We research the by-products from bees and the beehive, and from our research, we develop shampoo for humans and pets, hot oil hair treatment for hair growth and alopecia, hair oil, nasal spray for sinusitis. Our flagship product is our ointment for cuts, bruises, rashes and eczema,” he shared.

The former woodworker said the ointment which he has developed is also good for breakouts of herpes. It prevents the bumps from turning into blisters and consequently sores.

And, of course, he also sells three different types of honey.

Some of the by-products which are used in his products are bee bread – a fermentation of bee pollen mixed with bee saliva and flower nectar, pollen, and propolis – a gum-like material made by bees that they use to build their hives.

Clarke also provides the products to at least two doctors, who he said use them for the treatment of cancer patients.

“Propolis kills the bad bacteria in your body and promotes the good bacteria to grow, which is why it helps cancer because when chemotherapy kills the cells, it helps them to grow back,” he said. “We have been doing this for more than 10 years, and we have seen remarkable results in our patients with cancer and how fast the patients recover using our products.”

Research by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information has shown that apitherapy is beneficial in treating pain, wounds, immune and neurological conditions and boosting health and overall hygiene, among other ailments.

Clarke disclosed that his research into apitherapy began in 2007. Six years later in 2013, he formally started his business.

Revealing that he has inked partnerships with several pharmacies which sell his products and another with Beryllium (formerly Guardsman), who purchases his shampoo for their security dogs. He also distributes products to Proactive Lifestyle health store, RADA Agrimart and other establishments islandwide.

Additionally, Clarke is making plans to export the products which he said are well sought after.

“I am a member of the JMEA now. I am also signed with Export Max, through Jampro (Jamaica Promotions), because they want us to export the products, so I am building a factory, but I have run out of money,” he laughed.

Regarding financial support for his business, Clarke said he has encountered several failures in trying to get loans from banks, but was finally able to get multiple loans from JN Bank Small Business Loans.

“I have been a JN customer for a couple of years, but I got there out of frustration after being turned down by several institutions. We got the loan, and we pumped it in the business, and it was successful. We paid off the loan and we were asked if we wanted another one and we took several loans thereafter,” he remarked.

Clarke is one of nearly 70 vendors who have been selected to showcase and sell their products at the upcoming JN Mall Pop-Up Shopping Experience which will be held at the JN Bank Chief Office in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, from December 15-17.

BEDAZZLED CROCS

Vanessa Gilchrist, principal of personalised crocs business, Bedazzled Crocs, who will also be at the three-day event, said she started her business during the pandemic.

“We were in a shutdown era, and I am a naturally creative person. So I was inspired by the idea when I saw it on Instagram and I thought, ‘This is cool’ … I just made the step,” she shared.

She added that she heard about the JN Mall through a friend and was excited. And now she’s honoured to be selected from among several candidates.

Gilchrist lauded JN for opening avenues for small businessowners.

“At Jamaica National, there is a tradition of supporting the small and micro business community, one that we’ve built for 23 years that has been critical to creating and developing thousands of jobs,” said Carlene Edwards, head of promotions and sponsorship at JN Group.

She pointed out that events of the past three years, to include the COVID-19 pandemic, had taken a toll on several small businesses. Although Jamaica has emerged well economically from the various global events, many businesses are still in need of stimulation.

“This event is another way for the JN Group to lend its support to entrepreneurs, and help them to gain exposure, market their business and create sales. And, what better time than Christmas!” she stated, noting that based on the number of applications, the need was high.

“We have received over 400 applications for participation in the event, but we were only able to select around 70, including some of our staff members.”

Edwards said shoppers will be able to enter the mall free of cost and make purchases ranging from beauty, fashion, food, auto to art and craft items. There will also be live entertainment, a food court, as well as JN representatives to assist persons who are interested in JN Group products and services.