Farmer charged for fatally chopping man in St Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth police have charged 65-year-old farmer Joselyn Boyne, also called 'Blacks', with the murder of Everton Powell, otherwise called 'Zekes'.

Both men are from New Building district in St Elizabeth.

It is alleged that on December 9 Powell went to Boyne's home and called him.

Boyne opened his back door and Powell used a machete to chop him on his right hand.

A tussle ensued during which Boyne chopped Powell several times in the head and on the upper body.

Powell was taken to the Black River Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boyne was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

