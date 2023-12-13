Gov’t providing 10,000 solar lamps to households without electricity

The Ministry of Energy is undertaking a pilot programme to provide solar lamps to households that do not have access to electricity.

Portfolio Minister, Daryl Vaz, informed that 10,000 lamps will be distributed across all 63 constituencies.

Members of Parliament (MPs) will be responsible for disseminating them among their constituents, with those representing deep rural areas receiving 200 lamps each; 160 each will go to MPs in mixed areas; and 100 each for Corporate Area MPs.

Each handheld solar lamp has different brightness settings, a spotlight and can be charged using solar technology or a USB cord.

Vaz, who was addressing a ceremony for the handover of the first set of lamps, at his Maxfield Avenue offices in St Andrew on Tuesday, said that the lamps are intended to minimise the risk of house fires and encourage greater use of solar technology.

“This project came about as a suggestion from Prime Minister, the Most Hon Andrew Holness, on the heels of yet another fire that caused severe damage and loss of life by persons who do not have electricity and are using candles, kerosene lamps and bottle torches all across Jamaica. It is a serious risk to life and property,” Vaz said.

He was referring to recent house fires in Westmoreland and in the Corporate Area, which caused the death of an elderly woman and left three families homeless.

Vaz is encouraging feedback from MPs within the next month, saying that if the response is positive, the Government will provide more lamps to maintain the programme and ensure citizens' safety.

“It is a small token, but I think that it's a useful token, especially for Christmas. I am hoping that these 10,000 solar lights will reduce the risk of damage to property and lives by fire,” he said.

MP for St Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton, who received the lamps during today's ceremony, expressed gratitude on behalf of his constituents.

Hylton said he is looking forward to working with the Ministry in ensuring increased access to electricity in the constituency.

- JIS News

