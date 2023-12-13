Jamaican students cop CXC 2023 Regional Top Awards

On December 7, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) recognised outstanding students for their performance in the May/June 2023 sitting of Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC). The Regional Top Awards Ceremony was hosted at the National Cultural Centre, Georgetown, Guyana, and four Jamaican students received individual awards for their outstanding performance in the examinations.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the students and all other regional awardees participated in a range of activities which included a tour of the city, and a courtesy call on President Irfaan Ali, and the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand.

The top performing Jamaican students were Celando Matchevelli of Manchester High School, who won the award for Most Outstanding Performance in Visual Arts 3D, and Meira Wohl of Campion College, who received the award for Most Outstanding Short Story.

The special sponsors’ awards which support CXC’s top awards programme, providing prizes for students in specific fields, saw Kayla Wright of Campion College earning the award for Most Outstanding Performance in CSEC Principles of Accounts, sponsored by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Caribbean; while Matthew Dunn of York Castle High School won the University of Guyana’s Menezes-Rodney Award for Most Outstanding Performance in History.

Other Jamaican students who copped individual sponsored awards were Avia Findley of Guy’s Hill High School, for Agricultural Science Double award – CXC and Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute; Shevaun Brown of Herbert Morrison Technical School, who won the Professor Wilma Bailey Award for CSEC Geography; and Sashaunna Lamb of Decarteret College, who achieved Grade I in Units 1 and 2 of CAPE Financial Services and won the Caribbean Association of Banks, Inc award for Most Outstanding Performance in the subject.

The Most Outstanding Overall award in CSEC examinations was won by Alex Muntaz of Anna Regina Secondary School and Naresh Jagnanan of Queen’s College, both in Guyana. They claimed the top CAPE prize as Most Outstanding Candidate Overall.