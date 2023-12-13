Jamaicans urged to support JSSE Yuletide telethon 2023

JAMAICANS ARE being encouraged to support a Yuletide telethon aimed at raising some $40 million on the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) to fund three ongoing projects.

The JSSE, a subsidiary of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), is aiming to mobilise resources into the stock exchange for the funding of projects that are delivering socio-economic, environmental and cultural benefits for all stakeholders.

This is the second staging of the telethon, which raised approximately $17 million for the projects last year.

Manager of the JSSE, Nora Blake, said that the listed projects are the ‘JaMIN Music Entrepreneurship Project’ in the Trench Town community; ‘Stop the Violence’ for character development and financial literacy in schools; and ‘Choose Life Mental Health and Wellness Project’ in communities and schools.

“They are now listed projects on the social stock exchange, but they still need more funding. So, we’re now having a second Yuletide telethon this year to continue funding those projects and, hopefully, to bring a couple other projects on to the platform,” she said.

Blake informed that the telethon will be held over three days starting on Friday, December 15, beginning at 2 p.m.

The events will be broadcast live on CVM Television and on the JSE’s cable channel CBX via FLOW channel-143 and Digicel channel-28, and on the websites www.jse@jamstockex.com and www.jsseja.com.

Information will be available on the websites indicating how persons can transfer funds to the JSE’s National Commercial Bank accounts.

Blake said the JSSE will continue mobilising resources into the social sector after the telethon events.

“So, we are seeking partnership, collaboration, wide-scale participation and even after the telethon, we asked Jamaicans to support the social stock exchange because we’re not going to stop; we’re not going to leave this here. It’s something we’re committed to,” she said.

The JSSE was created to mobilise resources into the social sector as well as facilitate stakeholder capacity building and the supporting ecosystem’s overall development.