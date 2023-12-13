Kingston West police list several persons of interest

The Kingston Western police have listed several men as persons of interest.

They are being asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch on or before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13.

Being sought are:

· Mario Morgan, otherwise called 'Dae Dae'.

· Damarie Mitchell, otherwise called 'Chinna Man'.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

· Avanash Bryson

· Romario Cobourne, otherwise called 'Bae'.

· Odaine Brown, otherwise called 'Shane'.

· Rohan Edwards, otherwise called 'Corn Head'.

· Gary McLeod, otherwise called 'Coco Redz'.

· Michael Iron, otherwise called 'Blacks' or 'Blackie'.

· Joseph Reid, otherwise called 'Joe'.

· A man known only as 'Bunny Scott' of a Buckass address

· A man known only as 'John Senior' of a Third Street address.

Detectives say the men are being sought as they believe they may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations in the division.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating these individuals is being asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

