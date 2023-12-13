Man accused of committing sex crimes against his stepdaughter freed

A man who was charged with sexual assault of his underage stepdaughter was freed in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday after the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence for the case to proceed.

The 41-year-old had been charged with grievous sexual assault, sexual touching of a child and possession of child pornography.

When he appeared before Senior Parish Court judge Yvette Wenthworth-Miller on Tuesday, several discrepancies in the case were highlighted.

The 14-year-old complainant made a report to the police on September 24, 2020 that her stepfather touched her genitals and it was also alleged that he had a pornographic image of her in his phone.

A phone with the image was seized and the accused was later charged.

He made numerous court appearances and maintained his innocence throughout.

He was defended by attorney-at-law Sean Kinghorn.

- Rasbert Turner

