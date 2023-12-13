Man allegedly held with cocaine in Old Harbour traffic stop offered $500,000 bail

A man who was arrested and charged following the seizure of cocaine and money during a traffic stop in Old Harbour, St Catherine was today offered $500,000 bail with one or two sureties in the parish court.

Andrew Walcott, 37, who is from Manchester, is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

In applying for bail, his attorney Christopher Townsend argued that his client has a clean criminal record and is a suitable candidate for bail.

Walcott was ordered by Senior Parish Court judge Yvette Wenthworth-Miller to surrender his travel documents and to report to the Porus Police Station in Manchester on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

He was also ordered to return to court on March 22 next year, when the case will again be mentioned.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Allegations are that about 2:30 p.m. on November 18, police operatives from the Narcotics Division and St Catherine South Police Division conducted an anti-narcotic operation in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

A Nissan motor car driven by Walcott was stopped and a search was conducted.

The police say during the search a white powdery substance resembling cocaine and $10,000 were found inside the vehicle.

According to the police, the drugs weighed three pounds and had a street value of $10.2 million.

The car, cocaine, and money were seized, while Walcott was arrested on suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He was subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

