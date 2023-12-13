NEPA takes enforcement action in Harbour Head fish kill probe

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says enforcement action has been taken against the operator of a facility and it will do likewise with other facilities as its continues its investigation into the recent fish kill in the Harbour Head area in Kingston.

In a statement today, NEPA said run-off from facilities provides nutrients for algae in the water, which affects the oxygen level.

The lack of oxygen resulted in the suffocation of the fish.

The agency said an analysis of water samples has identified the presence of the dominant phytoplankton, Ceratium furca, in the Harbour Head area.

This phytoplankton, the agency said, is responsible for the algae bloom (red tide) over a wide section of the harbour.

NEPA noted that it is established science, based on empirical data, that this phytoplankton is known to proliferate under high nutrient conditions.

“These sources are referred to as point sources and non-point sources. Point sources include point discharge from industrial facilities along the northern shores of the harbour. Non-point sources include public drains, sewage overflows, storm-water run-off and sub-surface input from the underground aquifer, often associated with anthropogenic impacts.

“Other environmental variables, such as temperature changes, can also help to create the conditions for the proliferation of phytoplankton.”

NEPA said it is therefore proceeding further with its assessment and investigation by profiling and doing individual intervention for both point and non-point sources that could result in the channelling of nutrients into the harbour.

The agency pointed out that the frequency of the occurrence of environmental impacts in Harbour Head is due to the natural topography of the area as it doesn't allow for the free flow of water in the upper bay.

“In this area, the rate of flushing (circulation) is approximately 29 days, which is much slower than that of any other shoreline around the island. As such, in situations where contaminants enter the upper bay, poor circulation will result in the accumulation of nutrients, a fodder for phytoplankton to thrive and to cause algae bloom.”

