New Pharmacy Council named

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has announced Cabinet approval of a new Pharmacy Council, which will serve for the next three years. Lecturer and pharmacist, Dr Ernestine Watson, has been named chairperson.

The other members of the council are pharmacist/production manager, Hughroy Thomas; senior lecturer, Dr Lisa Bromfield; lecturer, Dr Michelle Russell; pharmacist/managing director, Dr Tyrone Smith; business owner, Dr Diane Newman-McKenzie; pharmacist, Rohan McNellie; and attorneys-at-law Janeek Forbes and Donna Brown.

The selection of nominees for appointment to the board was conducted in accordance with Section 10 of the Public Bodies Management and Accountability (Nomination, Selection, and Appointment to Boards) Regulations 2021, wherein all nominees are registered on the Public Bodies’ Database of Prospective Directors and selected from the lists of prospective directors generated from the Public Bodies’ Database of Prospective Directors.

The functions of the council include to register pharmacists, pharmaceutical students, pharmacies, and the owners of pharmacies; regulate the training of pharmaceutical students; register persons as authorised sellers of poisons; ensure the maintenance of proper standards of conduct by persons registered under this act; and ensure compliance with the requirements of this act.