Robert Blake a champion for the disabled

Blind Montego Bay-based journalist Robert Blake is a tireless advocate for the rights and inclusion of the disabled community.

As an executive member of the Cornwall Combined Disabilities Association (CCDA), and host of ‘Disability Beyond Borders’ on the community radio station, MORE FM 91.7, he platforms disability issues, highlighting the various challenges, and pushing for change.

His mission is to transform how society sees and treats persons with disabilities (PWDs), and for these individuals to have access to opportunities to improve their lives.

While applauding the strides that have been made through the passage of critical legislation and the increase in public awareness and acceptance, Blake tells JIS News that there continues to be an “empathy deficit” among individuals who fail to take the concerns of PWDs seriously.

He notes that the Disabilities Act, which came into effect in February 2022, outlines crucial rights, including access to education, employment, healthcare, and transportation for PWDs.

It mandates educational institutions to offer unrestricted access to facilities according to individual needs and prohibits discrimination in employment based on disability.

Healthcare providers are required to offer services without bias, and public transportation should be available for PWDs.

Blake tells JIS News that persons continue to face challenges, and essential tools such as wheelchairs, walkers, hearing aids, and white canes need to be more affordable.

Blake was the victim of a shooting in 2006, resulting in the loss of his sight.

While the incident forever changed his life, he was determined to turn his misfortune into an opportunity to be a voice for others who cannot speak for themselves.

The incident also influenced his daughter’s career choice as an attorney-at-law.

Blake is always looking to occupy spaces where PWDs can be seen and their interests promoted.

In 2022, he received certification in community chaplaincy from Emmanuel Caribbean University, making him the institution’s first visually impaired graduate and Jamaica’s sole certified blind community chaplain.

He takes immense pride in serving as chaplain for at least three civic organisations in Montego Bay.

As Christmas approaches, Blake’s fervent wish is for a more inclusive society where assistive technologies are accessible to all in need.

Among these devices are the OrCam-MyEye Pro for persons with visual impairments.

It is a lightweight smart camera that can be attached to almost any glasses frame.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, it can read printed and digital text aloud from any surface, recognises faces, products, and money notes, all in real time.

It is operated by using simple hand gestures and has more than 20 voice-activated commands; it can be used by persons with any level of vision loss and does not require internet connectivity.

Blake also sees the benefit of PWDs coming together to represent their own interests and urges them to “get more involved in advocacy groups”.

He further emphasises the importance of creating supportive environments for their empowerment.