A skybound journey of dreams

Over 80 children in the care of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) were recently taken on a skbound journey in an extraordinary Christmas celebration, courtesy of the Supreme Ventures Foundation.

With eager faces, filled with anticipation and wonder, these children, hailing from various CPFSA homes such as Homestead, Wortley Homes, The Nest, Annie Dawson Sunbeam, SOS, Yadel, and St Andrew Hostel, embarked on a chartered flight from Montego Bay back to Kingston, capping a fun-filled and unforgettable day in the western city. For many of these children, this was not merely a flight; it was a breathtaking adventure that is sure to leave an indelible mark on their young hearts.

The day unfolded with travel by bus to Montego Bay for a luncheon at the Grand View Hotel, where the children, accompanied by 16 devoted carers, were not just fed, but were nourished with the spirit of joy and camaraderie. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as Santa himself appeared, laden with gifts.

The climax of this heart-warming tale was the chartered flight back to Kingston.

An enlightening journey

Caribbean Airlines, joining hands with the foundation, ensured that the process was not just a formality but an enlightening journey. Every step, from check-in to boarding, was a revelation for these children, who, for the first time, found themselves suspended between the heavens and the earth.

Chloleen Daley-Muschett, the corporate communications and public relations manager of Supreme Ventures Limited, reflected on the initiative, saying, “Our annual Christmas activity is something we look forward to each year. This year we wanted to go beyond the routine Christmas celebrations by creating an experience to broaden their horizons and let these children know that the sky is not the limit. The ‘Dream Supreme’ experience is not just a theme; it is a reality we have dared to create. With this initiative, we hope to inspire these children that no dream is too far-fetched or too big, and that despite their current circumstances, their future can be extraordinary.”

Laurette Adams-Thomas, CEO of the CPFSA, expressed her gratitude to the Supreme Ventures Foundation for the holiday treat.

“The Supreme Ventures Foundation has been a valued supporter of children in state care for a number of years, and we are grateful for the numerous ways in which they have shown love and care to our children, whether through financial support, educational support, or through meaningful treats like this. Christmas is a time to spread joy and cheer, especially to children, and having a treat like this – carrying the children to our Second City, fêteing them for the day, and then flying them back in style, is something that has impacted them in a way that they won’t soon forget. We are grateful to the foundation for providing this memorable experience for our children, and we are sure that this is one Christmas that they will look back at when they are older and be filled, again, with joy and glee,” she said.

One of the children who participated in the treat expressed, “I never imagined receiving such a wonderful gift. Thank you, Supreme Ventures Foundation, for making this day not just special, but the best day of my life.”

In every smile captured and in every gaze directed skywards, we witness the transformative power of a community coming together to uplift its most vulnerable members. The Dream Supreme Christmas treat, with its wings of hope, has not just gifted a flight; it has given these children the courage to spread their own wings and take flight in the boundless sky of possibilities. The echo of their laughter will linger, a testament to the fact that when dreams are nurtured, they become the wind beneath the wings of those who dare to dream supreme.

In alignment with the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which identifies the family as the bedrock for a child’s growth and well-being, the Supreme Ventures Foundation has endeavoured to be more than a benevolent force. It has become a beacon of familial warmth, renewal and care, creating an environment where these children feel not just seen, but truly embraced, a media release notes.