St Catherine woman fined $500,000 for electricity theft

St Catherine dressmaker 52-year-old Joan Silvera was today fined $500,000 or three months imprisonment for electricity theft in the parish court.

Silvera had pleaded guilty to abstracting electricity.

When she appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Yvette Wenthworth-Miller today, she admitted to the crime but begged for leniency.

"I went there and saw it. I don't know how to string up house, but I am guilty for using it. But please don't put it on my record," Silvera said.

She was subsequently sentenced by the judge.

Facts are that in September the police along with Jamaica Public Service (JPS) personnel conducted an operation in the community of Tryall Heights in Spanish Town.

During the operation, a house occupied by Silvera was observed trespassing on the work of the JPS.

When the team gained entry, two fans, air-conditioning units, a washing machine, and other items were found operating.

It was observed that she was not a registered JPS customer.

Silvera was subsequently arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

