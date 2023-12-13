TAJ encourages tourism enterprises to do business online

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is encouraging small and medium-sized tourism enterprises (SMTEs) to take advantage of its online services.

Speaking at a recent business development information session hosted by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) at the Courtleigh Auditorium, Deputy Commissioner General, TAJ, Dave Jeffery, informed that up to 80 per cent of the services offered by the agency can be done electronically.

“We offer several online services to help you to improve on what you have to do. We don’t want you to join the line and have to come into the tax office – most of these businesses that you do can be done online,” he pointed out.

Jeffery said that the process is safe, convenient and secure.

“You can generate a statement of account, get your zero-rated [approvals], make payments, view payment history, apply for your income tax exemptions, apply for your Tax Registration Number (TRN) or your Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC),” he noted.

The deputy commissioner general said that by offering these services online, among others, the TAJ has made it much more convenient for persons to become and remain compliant.

“Our strategic direction, for the past few years, has been to increase the ease of doing business with our customers. As such, we have steadily been increasing our digital reach and expanding our e-services and our e-options. We, therefore, invite you to get digital and do your business with us online,” he urged.

Jefferey informed, further, that the TAJ has expanded its payment channels, making it easier for customers to pay their taxes online.

“You could go to our website, our mobile app, NCB online banking direct funds transfer and now Scotibank online,” he noted.

The TAJ administers all domestic taxes, operates as the country’s premier revenue collecting agency and is responsible for processing several government documents, such as TRN, TCC and driver’s licences.

The agency was among several entities showcased at the recent TEF Business Development Information Session for SMTEs.

Persons may connect with TAJ on Instagram @jamaicataxonline, X (formerly Twitter) @JamaicaTax and on Facebook at Tax Administration Jamaica or visit the entity’s website at https://www.jamaicatax.gov.jm/to learn more about its services.