Banks should ensure adequate cash in ATMs for holidays – Opposition

The Opposition People's National Party is calling for financial institutions to ensure that their automated teller machines (ATMs) are working and equipped with cash as the country enters the Christmas season.

Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson says he has received numerous complaints on a daily basis from banking customers who have to travel from location to location to identify a functioning ATM, often at great inconvenience and cost to them.

"While I acknowledge the negative role crime and vandalism has played in reducing the amount of available ATMs, the current service level availability is simply unacceptable."

Robinson says within the context of banks encouraging customers to utilise non-branch channels, it is imperative that their ATMs are functional.

"I am also calling on the Bank of Jamaica, as the regulatory agency with oversight responsibility for the financial sector, to ensure that these institutions maintain a minimum service level standard.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

