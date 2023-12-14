Consumer affairs secures $22 million on behalf of aggrieved consumers

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has secured $22 million in refund/compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers for the period April to October 2023.

This was revealed by Communications Director at the CAC, Latoya Halstead, today at the agency's head office in Kingston.

Halstead noted that during the period, 893 complaints were handled, of which 572 were resolved.

“So, we are looking at a resolution rate of 64.05 per cent, which is basically on track for what we have projected,” she said.

The communications director pointed out that the top-three categories of complaints were electrical equipment and appliances, other services and utilities, and hardware, which placed third for the first time.

She further indicated that the electrical equipment and appliances category “always seems to top” the categories of complaints made by consumers to the CAC each year.

“It can say two things really – that consumers more and more are buying appliances and electrical items, but it can also say that consumers are also not doing their due diligence when they are purchasing these items. So, from that perspective, what we are encouraging consumers to do when they are purchasing electrical items and appliances is to read all the labels carefully and test the appliances in store as much as you possibly can,” said Halstead.

The CAC is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce. Its role is to enforce the Consumer Protection Act and facilitate ethical behaviour in the marketplace between vendors and consumers.

For further information, persons may visit the CAC's website at cac.gov.jm, download the CACJamaica mobile app, connect with the agency on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), call 876-619-4222-30 or email info@cac.gov.jm.

