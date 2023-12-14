Corporate Hands | IGT delivers Christmas cheer to Mary’s Child

International Game Technology (IGT) embraced the holiday season when it unveiled a mesmerising Christmas celebration at Mustard Seed Communities Mary’s Child on December 7. In a display of generosity and joy, IGT completely transformed the Mary’s Child Computer Lab, turning it into a festive sanctuary adorned with freshly painted walls that radiated the colours of the season. This transformative initiative is a part of IGT’s global After School Advantage programme, and included the donation of a printer and system upgrades that enhanced the educational resources available to the residents. Here, Liza-Marie Brown (right), IGT senior marketing manager, presents a bright coloured Christmas gift bag to a joyous Mary’s Child resident at the IGT Christmas Treat held on December 7.