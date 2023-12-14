Corporate Hands | Optimist Club of West St Andrew, JAA donate to Danny Williams School for the Deaf

Students of the Danny Williams School for the Deaf will benefit from the donation of a smart television and laptop which will aid in fostering instructional learning in the classroom. The donation, made by the Optimist Club of West St Andrew and the Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA), was presented by (from left) Chandapaul Washington, special projects – JAA; Andrea Samuels, vice president – Optimist Club of West St Andrew; Andrea Martin, deputy general manager – JAA; Staci-Ann Thompson, vice principal – Danny Williams School for the Deaf; Christophe Phillips, president of the Deaf Optimist Club of Jamaica; Al Johnson, project coordinator – Optimist Club of West St Andrew.