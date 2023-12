Audrey Tugwell Henry (right), president and CEO, Scotia Group Jamaica, and Marcette McLeggon (centre), chief risk officer, present a symbolic cheque for $3 million to Major Nana Boakye-Agyemang, divisional commander, Salvation Army of Jamaica in support of the organisation’s Christmas Kettle Appeal and the procurement of Braille machines for The Salvation Army School for the Blind. The presentation was completed at Scotiabank’s Christmas in the Park concert on December 7 at Emancipation Park.