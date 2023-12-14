Corporate Hands | SVF, CPFSA undertake fire safety drill at Mustard Seed Community

Caregivers at the Mustard Seed Community, Jerusalem in Spanish Town proudly display their certificates after completing a fire safety and awareness session with the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB). The session was done as part of an initiative by the Supreme Ventures Foundation in partnership with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and the JFB to outfit children’s homes with fire detection and alarm systems and to train staff and residents how to prevent and properly respond to a fire.