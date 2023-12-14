Earth Today | Reconnecting with nature

MEMBERS OF the Rockfort community join with the Forestry Department and CityAdapt project staff for a photo moment by the urban forestry educational sign unveiled at the Rockfort Community Centre last month.

CityAdapt, a project of the United Nations Environment Programme, has been piloting climate-resilience interventions in communities and schools in and around Kingston.

Rockfort was chosen in 2021 as a prime location to plant a range of fruit and ornamental trees to create a community garden, to serve as a source of nutritious food for residents, and to help the community become more self-sufficient and resilient in the face of climate change threats, which disproportionately affect vulnerable areas of the city.