Education Ministry introduces behaviour change support for students

The Ministry of Education and Youth has introduced a behaviour change support model for students, aimed at ensuring that their basic and mental health, safety, security, and behavioural and nutritional needs are met.

Rollout of the Behaviour Change Support Services for Students in primary and secondary schools will begin in the new school term in January 2024.

In secondary schools, the behaviour change support services team will comprise the guidance counsellor, Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) teacher, dean of discipline and school nurse, while in primary schools, the vice principal, a senior teacher, HFLE teacher and guidance counsellor will round out the group.

Addressing Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Portfolio Minister, Fayval Williams, said the idea of the collaboration evolved from the Deans of Discipline Annual Conference, noting that the Ministry has since built awareness among principals.

There are 1,200 guidance counsellors, 139 established deans of discipline and others acting in the position, 180 HFLE educators and 120 nurses across Jamaican schools.

“When we look at the cost of having these persons in our schools it's about $5 billion annually, so it behooves us to really look at how we are delivering these services,” Minister Williams said.

To support the implementation, an additional $72 million will be included in the next tranche of grants to be disbursed to schools.

Williams noted that, traditionally, the providers operated singularly in delivering their respective services. But with the new approach, “it's going to be a more powerful delivery on behalf of the students, if all of these persons come together as a team to share information”.

She pointed out that the Ministry desires to see a marked change in the behaviour of students in the classroom, on the school compound, at the school gate, on the way home, and in their communities, as they are being groomed to be the next generation of adult Jamaicans.

“We want to ensure that all students have the best opportunity to participate in the teaching and learning programme in their schools and to develop healthily. We want to promote health and prosocial behaviours as well as help students to develop life skills that enable them to make positive decisions and manage their developmental issues,” Williams explained.

Meanwhile, she informed that the current ratio of guidance counsellors to students, 1:500, is high, and indicated that the Ministry's aim is to reduce it to at least 1:400.

“As our budget allows, we will expand, because we know the value of guidance counsellors in our schools,” Williams stated.

- JIS News

