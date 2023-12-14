Fatal shooting at Gregory Park Primary in Portmore

There was a fatal shooting on the compound of Gregory Park Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

Another person was also injured and taken to hospital.

The incident happened around 8 o'clock.

Details of the shooting have not been released.

The shooting disrupted classes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police are at the school.

Counselling is being provided to affected persons.

Parents gathered at the school's gate waiting to collect their children.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

