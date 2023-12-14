Full four-lane access begins along Harbour View to Yallahs leg of highway

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that all lanes along the Harbour View to Yallahs Bridge leg of the Southern Coastal Highway are now opened for use.

Starting today, persons traversing this section of the corridor are able to access all four lanes as was committed under the programme of works currently being carried out.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said that the opening of the lanes comes at a time when usage is expected to increase significantly during the festive season.

He explained that while the corridor was already being utilised on a partial basis, motorists will now be able to access two lanes heading east and two lanes heading west along the corridor.

Motorists are being urged to utilise the newly opened lanes in the correct fashion as the previous practice of driving in a westerly direction on the east bound lanes and vice versa pose a significant risk to safety.

Shaw said that there are still outstanding works to be completed along the corridor, including the installation of light poles currently being undertaken in some sections.

Meanwhile, contractors have been advised that where it may become necessary to periodically reduce the flow of traffic to facilitate completion of work, at least one lane must remain accessible at all times to allow for free passage.

