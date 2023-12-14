Holiday traffic changes for Ocho Rios and Brown’s Town in St Ann

Traffic changes have been announced for Ocho Rios and Brown's Town in St Ann for the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

These are scheduled to run from December 18, 2023, to January 3, 2024, according to St Ann Municipal Corporation chairman and mayor, Councillor Sydney Stewart.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing at the corporation's office in St Ann's Bay on Wednesday, Councillor Stewart said the adjustments are intended to accommodate the anticipated increased Christmas and New Year holiday activities by ensuring smooth traffic flow, and facilitating vendors plying their merchandise in areas where this will be permitted for the period.

“In Ocho Rios, the following will take effect and should be adhered to by motorists and vendors. There will be no entry from Pablo's on to Main Street. [Also], no vending will be allowed on Newlin Street and DaCosta Drive,” he outlined.

The mayor further advised: “All vendors should vend along Market Street… and the market environs… until Wednesday, January 3, 2024; all other arrangements remain the same.”

Councillor Stewart indicated that there will be some “crucial” adjustments in Brown's Town, which traditionally generates a significantly high level of holiday activities and crowds.

“No parking will be allowed on Main Street and Top Road, as this area will be used for pedestrians. The designated area for parking will be Addison Park Complex at a cost of $1,000 per day and $200 per hour. Notices will be posted,” he informed.

The mayor emphasised that “vehicles [unauthorisedly] parked along this corridor will be clamped and will only be released at a cost of $2,500”.

In contrast, Councillor Stewart said St Ann's Bay will maintain its existing traffic arrangements, noting that these have proven effective in facilitating vehicular flow without impeding pedestrians.

The traffic adjustments are a collaborative effort involving the St Ann Municipal Corporation, Jamaica Constabulary Force, Island Traffic Authority, and Tourism Product Development Company, among other agencies.

Councillor Stewart underscored the municipal corporation's commitment and that of the various stakeholder agencies to road safety.

“The understanding we received from the police is that they are going to have enough personnel on site and in different locations to make sure that everything can and will run smoothly. We certainly want to ensure that we protect the general public, the motoring public, the pedestrian public, the vendors and the customers who are coming in to buy,” he indicated.

