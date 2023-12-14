Jamaican man shot dead in Queens, New York

The police in Queens, New York are yet to establish a motive in the shooting death of a Jamaican man and the injury of another person in Hollis.

No arrest has been made so far in the shooting.

The injured person remains hospitalised.

Jamie Robinson, 33, otherwise called 'Stone Love', was fatally shot early Tuesday morning.

The New York Police Department reported that Robinson was killed at the corner of Hollis Avenue and 199th Street in Hollis, Queens around 4:30 a.m.

The police said he had just left a nightclub in the area when he was attacked.

Robinson, a former footballer, hailed from a Pink Lane address in Kingston and played for the Tivoli Gardens Football Club.

The police say investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

- Lester Hinds

