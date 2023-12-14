Kingston man gets over 20 years in prison for ammunition possession

Kingston chef Delroy Fletcher, otherwise called 'Pencil', was this morning sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in prison in the Gun Court for breaching the new Firearms Act.

Fletcher was arrested and charged in November 2022 after 35 rounds of ammunition and a magazine were found in his home on Text Lane in Rose Gardens.

He was found guilty of unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The court heard that on November 10, 2022, the Kingston Central police carried out a raid at Fletcher's house and that during a search a quantity of ammunition and a magazine were found.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

