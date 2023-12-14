Man attacks cops who intervened in assault against woman in St Ann

The Brown's Town police in St Ann are searching for a man who attacked a woman inside her house early this morning in Standfast district.

The police say a team was sent to the area based on a report about an incident at a woman's house.

They say when the cops arrived the man was seen.

He allegedly physically attacked one of the cops and he reportedly tried to disarm him.

A police colleague fired a warning shot, causing the man to flee.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The man then ran back inside the woman's house and the police say he was handling the woman in a choking manner.

The police intervened and another warning shot was fired.

The man ran and he was pursued but managed to escape the police.

Assistance was rendered to the woman.

Meanwhile, the Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the discharge of the weapon by the police.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

