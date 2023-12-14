Minimal Christmas traffic changes for St Ann

Motorists in the major towns in St Ann will see relatively fewer traffic changes for the Christmas season this year.

St Ann’s Bay remains unchanged while there are minimal changes to Ocho Rios and Brown’s Town, according to Mayor Sydney Stewart.

The changes will be in effect from December 18 to January 3.

“Only one significant change in Ocho Rios. We have turned Newlin Street and DaCosta Drive into no vending areas. We’re putting everything on to Market Street,” Stewart told The Gleaner.

Additionally, there will be no entry on to Main Street from James Avenue, near the clock.

“Outside of that we have not made any other change. Everything else remains the same.”

Over in Brown’s Town, Main Street will be a no-parking area, with motorists being encouraged to use Addison Park for parking.

“We will be clamping vehicles that park on Main Street, Brown’s Town, so we’re notifying the public. Addison Park is the parking area. St Ann’s Bay remains the same,” the mayor said.

Already, there is an increase in vending on the streets of Ocho Rios as vendors try to cash in on the economic benefits of the season.

