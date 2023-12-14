Over 1,000 Jamaicans so far get new smiles under MOH initiative

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that already 1,045 Jamaicans have benefitted from its new oral health and dentures replacement programme Second Chance Smiles.

Second Chance Smiles was announced by Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during his Sectoral presentation in Parliament in May.

The Ministry on Tuesday hosted its first in a series of regional launch events at the Hagley Park Health Centre in St Andrew.

“We are off to a good start with this programme and we will gather momentum in the coming months as we provide an increasing number of Jamaicans with new smiles – smiles geared at helping to enhance their life chances, socially and economically,” said Tufton at the event.

“The goal is to help 10,000 Jamaicans under 60 years of age and we will do so,” he added.

Speaking at the event, beneficiary Kirk Edwards said he was thankful for the programme.

“I want to say firstly that everyone should take care of their teeth so that they don't have to get dentures. However, I think if you get to the point where dentures are inevitable this programme is a blessing as without it, it would have been very expensive for me to get my dentures and rectify my smile,” he said.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has committed to investing some $60 million in the programme over 18 months.

