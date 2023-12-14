Police constable charged with buggery, rape and abduction in domestic abuse case

Thirty-one-year-old constable Shalon Campbell, who is assigned to the St James Police Division, was on Wednesday charged with forcible abduction, rape and buggery in relation to a case of domestic abuse.

Campbell is also charged with grievous sexual assault and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged the following day by CISOCA personnel after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

Reports indicate that Campbell was involved in a sexual relationship with a young woman from St James who he allegedly accused of infidelity.

It is being alleged that he became physically abusive.

Allegations are that in October he forcibly transported her from St James to another parish where he continued to subject her to abuse and confined the woman to a house without her consent.

