St Catherine Public Health Department to step up meat shop enforcement for holiday season

The St Catherine Public Health Department is to step up its surveillance and enforcement at meat markets and shops during the holiday season.

Deputy public health Inspector for St Catherine, Melva Carter, told today's monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation that the department is committed to public health and safety.

"We will be scrutinising the meat markets and general groups that supply meats for public consumption," Carter said.

"We have started the process at the markets in the parish and we will be continuing in this vein," she added.

The inspector said that enforcement is to ensure that meats are properly stamped before being sold to consumers.

She said that public health inspectors are on the streets and are working in tandem with the security forces to bring about the desired results.

- Rasbert Turner

