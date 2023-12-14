Two Jamaicans among appointees to Maryland’s Caribbean Affairs Commission

Two Jamaicans are among nine persons appointed by Maryland Governor Wes Moore to the state’s Caribbean Affairs Commission.

The two are Ambassador Curtis Ward, who will chair the commission, and Melissa Buckley, a professor at Coppin State University.

The other members are drawn from Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Dominica, Puerto Rico, Guyana, US Virgin Islands, and Panama – representing eight Caribbean countries and territories.

The Commission on Caribbean Affairs of Maryland works to engage individuals and organisations in the Caribbean community to partner with the state government to promote shared social, cultural and business interests.

To better carry out its duties, the commission has four working committees that focus on specific areas. These are health, human security and community development; education, youth workforce; international development, trade development outreach and culture and sports and human development.

The governor’s commission on Caribbean affairs was created in 2012, making Maryland the first state in the US to create such a commission.

The governor, in announcing the appointments on Wednesday, said that the nine members appointed to the commission reflect the diverse ancestry and national origins of Maryland’s Caribbean community.

“Representation matters. Maryland’s diversity is its greatest strength and this commission will work to ensure that our Caribbean communities are seen, heard and have a seat at the table,” said Governor Moore.

He said that he is thrilled to work in partnership with the new members of the commission and thanked the members for accepting their appointments.

CAMPAIGN PROMISE

Ambassador Ward is an attorney and international consultant with expertise in international security law that has led to extensive work over the years with the United Nations, including a stint as Jamaica’s ambassador to the United Nations. He is the founder and chairman of the Caribbean Research and Policy Centre that serves Caribbean communities in Washington, DC, Maryland and the Virginia areas.

Professor Buckley is a professor with Coppin State University’s Social Work Department and a leader in trauma and healing – for both individuals and communities. She is also a practising therapist and chairs the board of directors for Healing City Baltimore, a sustained movement of Baltimore’s communities united in healing and racial inequity.

Ambassador Ward welcomed the appointment, saying,”I am very pleased that the governor has re-established the commission and I look forward to serve.” He said the commission will now have a voice in advising the governor on policies which affect the Caribbean communities of Maryland.

He noted that during the term of former governor Larry Hogan the commission lapsed as he did not appoint any members to the commission when he took office in 2016.

As part of his campaign promise to the Caribbean communities, Governor Moore had pledged to re-establish the commission and appoint members. The members will serve for four years.