1,045 beneficiaries and counting

The Ministry of Health and Wellness hosted the first in a series of regional launch events for its new oral health and dentures replacement programme, Second Chance Smiles, on Wednesday, December 13.

Already 1,045 Jamaicans – in addition to the nine new beneficiaries from the launch event – have been provided with new teeth, thanks to the programme.

Second Chance Smiles was announced by the Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, during his Sectoral presentation in Parliament in May.

Wednesday’s event was held at the Hagley Park Health Centre in Kingston and is the first of four such events to be hosted across the island’s four health regions – South East; Southern; North East; and Western.

“We are off to a good start with this programme and we will gather momentum in the coming months as we provide an increasing number of Jamaicans with new smiles – smiles geared at helping to enhance their life chances, socially and economically,” Tufton said.

“The goal is to help 10,000 Jamaicans under 60 years of age and we will do so,” he added.

Programme beneficiaries, including Kirk Edwards, had high praises for Second Chance Smiles.

“I want to say firstly that everyone should take care of their teeth so that they don’t have to get dentures. However, I think if you get to the point where dentures are inevitable, this programme is a blessing as without it, it would have been very expensive for me to get my dentures and rectify my smile,” he said.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has committed to investing some J$60 million in the programme over 18 months.