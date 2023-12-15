$1m surprise for Port Antonio Primary

ON AN overcast morning in Portland, students of Port Antonio Primary made the air ring with screams of joy when it was revealed that the school would receive a $1 million gift from alumnus, Michael Lee-Chin.

During a tour of the school, Lee-Chin, chair of the NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG), surprised the school population with the revelation that they were his pick for the NCB Foundation’s (NCBF) 2023 Grant a Wish programme.

He, along with NCBF chair, Thalia Lyn, visited the school on December 7.

Lee-Chin handed over his NCBFG Chair’s allocation of $400,000 to acting Principal Terri-Ann Palmer, before Lyn added her portion of $250,000 to the pot.

“I have high aspirations for you, and I told the Chair Lyn that we can do better than $650,000. We’ll be upping the donation to $1 million,” Lee-Chin said as the acting principal clapped with joy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Port Antonio Primary School caters to 607 students in the parish capital and shows very few upgrades since Lee-Chin was a student there in the early 1960s.

HAPPY AND INSPIRED

Palmer, who has been with the school since 2006, could barely contain her excitement at the announcement.

“I wish I could scream and shout like the children, but I have to contain myself. I am ecstatic and thankful,” Palmer explained after the presentation. “I really appreciate this unexpected gift, as many of our public schools are limited to the funds from the Government. When we receive assistance from the private sector, it is an honour and privilege that we make the most of.”

She listed at least three projects into which the funds could be channelled.

“We are operating in the original container building, and all aspects of the compound need refurbishing. One of our goals is the computer lab. Also, we need somewhere to house our sporting department.”

Palmer further explained: “We have been national champions in football, so we need a structured resource room to improve our offerings to the students beyond football and athletics.”

To add to her happiness, she felt Lee-Chin gave an inspirational talk with the students.

“This morning’s talk speaks volumes. It is a pivotal time for him to visit, especially with what is going on in the society. He demonstrates to our students that you do not have to take on a life of negativity in order to achieve what you want. [They] can achieve all their goals by staying on the straight-and-narrow and continuing to work hard,” Palmer concluded.

Some students were also gifted vouchers to start their own savings accounts with NCB.