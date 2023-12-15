Bail extended for horse trainer and exercise rider charged over gun-related brawl

The racehorse trainer and the racehorse exercise rider who were involved in a gun-related brawl at the Caymanas racetrack each had their bails extended in the St Catherine Parish Court today.

Sixty-three-year-old businessman and horse trainer Wayne Binns, otherwise called 'Teacher', who is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon, and 22-year-old Tyrese Heslop, otherwise called 'Green Mango', who is charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and use of a prohibited weapon to commit a scheduled offence, are both out on $500,000 station bail.

They were ordered by Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne to return to court on January 19 next year when the matter will again be mentioned.

The police had reported that on Monday, December 4 both men had a dispute allegedly over a horse whip when Binns used his licensed firearm to hit Heslop in the head.

A struggle reportedly ensued and Heslop managed to disarm Binns and shot him in the leg.

The police were summoned and Heslop was taken into custody and Binns was taken to hospital for treatment.

Charged was subsequently laid against both men on Tuesday, December 5.

- Rasbert Turner

