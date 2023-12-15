Road users are being advised to expect delays along Eastwood Park Road in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew this weekend as the National Works Agency (NWA) carries out road works along the corridor.

The NWA says it will be undertaking road marking along sections of the heavily-used thoroughfare.

The roadway will be reduced to single-lane traffic.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the works will be carried out between the intersections with North Odeon Avenue and Red Hills Road.

He says the reduction in available lanes will run from 10:00 p.m. December 16 to 5:00 a.m., Sunday, December 17.

The initiative forms part of a programme of works, through which the NWA has been improving the driving surface of selected corridors across Kingston and St.Andrew.

Shaw says that the NWA is also gearing up to implement a near $10 million road safety programme which will result in the remarking of Molynes Road, Old Hope Road, Duhaney Drive, Mountain View Avenue, and Deanery Road.

