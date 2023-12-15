Farmer fined $80,000 for ammunition found at his home

A St Andrew farmer was fined $80,000 for two nine millimetre rounds of ammunition found in a bag at his home.

Shane Hamilton, 38, of a Lawrence Tavern address, was fined $40,000 each for two counts of possession of prohibited material, after he pleaded guilty in the Gun Court section of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Friday.

The court heard that on September 9, a police team carried out a search at Hamilton's house when a brown shopping bag was found with the two rounds.

Brown, when cautioned, told the police, "A nuh my own a someone put it there."

Attorney-at-law Lynden Wellesley, who represented Hamilton, while maintaining that the rounds did not belong to his client, asked for the court's discretion.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Camille Wellesley also represented Hamilton.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.