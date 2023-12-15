Gender-based violence centre opened in Clarendon

Persons in Clarendon and surrounding communities who experience various forms of gender-based violence can now get support at a One Stop Victim Unit located at the Denbigh 4-H Centre.

Operated by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), it was established with support from various agencies and the Spotlight Initiative (SI).

Delivering the keynote address at the official opening on December 13, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, lauded the SI for its “deep commitment” to equip the relevant government authorities with better knowledge and capacity to deliver quality and “essential services” to survivors of violence against women and girls.

“The establishment of this CISOCA One-Stop Victim Centre here in Clarendon is a direct response and intervention strategy to strengthen the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) capability to respond to and support victims of family and domestic violence in this parish,” Chang said.

He added that the development marks a significant stride towards achieving the goal of bringing together various agencies under one roof to provide “seamless and immediate support to victims”.

Chang, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said the facility consists of four retrofitted containers with areas for victims and witnesses reporting incidents, medical examinations, and social services from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and the Victim Services Division (VSD).

The national security minister argued that prompt and professional medical examination is not only essential for the dignity and emotional well-being of the victims but also “plays a vital role in gathering critical evidence for successful criminal prosecutions”.

Chang said the JCF will establish a partnership with the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) to have medical doctors on call or have scheduled visits to the centre.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said with support from key partners, the Government is delivering on its commitment to address the scourge of gender-based violence.

She said that the opening of the centre also “signifies the ongoing commitment of the JCF to deliver seamless and coordinated services to survivors of violence”.

For his part, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Dennis Zulu, said establishment of the facility is a “vital response” in the European Union (EU) and UN's efforts to strengthen the capacity of the JCF to support victims of “family and domestic violence”.

The Spotlight Initiative is a global, multi-year partnership between the European Union and the United Nations to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

Launched with a seed-funding commitment of €500 million from the European Union, the initiative represents an unprecedented global effort to invest in gender equality and women's empowerment as a precondition and driver for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

- JIS News

