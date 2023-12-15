Holiday traffic changes for Christiana, Manchester

Effective Monday, December 18, a one-way system for vehicular traffic will be implemented in Christiana, Manchester.

The changes, which are endorsed by the National Works Agency (NWA), are intended to regulate traffic flows through the town leading up to Christmas and into the New Year.

The one-way system will be in operation for 24 hours each day until Monday, January 8, 2024.

The traffic changes are:

· Main Street, from the intersection with the bypass (Apple Tree Plaza), will accommodate one-way traffic for motorists travelling in a northerly direction (from Mandeville and Holmwood/ Chudleigh) to the Christiana High School road, ending at the police station entrance. Motorists can then turn onto the school road, to enter the bypass, or continue at Straun (to Bryce Hill and Trelawny) on the outskirts of the business district.

· No right turn movement will be allowed from Webb Road and Wildman Street onto Main Street. All vehicles heading from these directions into the town will only be allowed a left-turning movement.

· Nevermine Road, in the vicinity of Christiana High, will be used as an exit from the town as no entry from the bypass will be allowed.

· No left turn will be allowed from Jones Lane, Azan Lane, and Moravia Road onto Main Street. All vehicles heading from these directions into the town will only be allowed a right-turning movement.

· Motorists wishing to enter Christiana, from the direction of Trelawny, Dump, and Bryce Hill can travel up to the post office. However, if they need to go further into the town, they will have to take the bypass at Straun and make a left at Apple Tree Plaza, at the traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and the bypass.

