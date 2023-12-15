Jamaica is best Caribbean destination, says Grand Palladium resort manager

WESTERN BUREAU:

Gerardo De Groot, general manager of the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa in Point, Hanover, says Jamaica is among the best and most sought-after destinations in Central America and the Caribbean, and local resorts can help to maintain that spot by competing as a destination, and not among themselves.

“We need to understand something; in the hospitality industry in tourism, we do not compete among ourselves (as) hotels here. We compete among destinations. We need to be attractive (as a destination) to make the people want to come here (to Jamaica). So we compete against Mexico, Dominican Republic and other destinations in the Caribbean,” he stated.

He made the comments during an interview with The Gleaner at an event held at the Grand Palladium to mark the 15th anniversary of the resort, where the resort recognised several travel partners for their support.

De Groot, a 25-year veteran hotel executive, says he sees Jamaica moving ahead as a destination of choice in the years to come, as long as certain conditions are met.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Actually, I have been working lately in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica is ringing their bell. We are making noise, we are one of the best and most attractive destinations,” he said.

“We need to work together, the government, the population and the hotels, to create conditions, to have the right people to work with us, to have the right infrastructure, airport, roads. And we (the hoteliers) have to do our part with the hotels, and the population needs to put themselves, the warmth and friendliness that they have, and we will be competitive (as a destination),” he noted.

ATTRACTIVE TO WORKERSAddressing concerns about the availability of workers for the tourism industry, De Groot admitted that there was a shortage within the industry in Jamaica. He expressed, however, that individual properties need to create good conditions for their workers, to encourage them to want to stay with their employers.

“We as hoteliers need to deal with the situation, but also we need to be competitive while making the industry attractive to workers, we have to make them (the workers) fall in love with the company through a good working relationship and we will retain them working with us,” he stated.

In an update on the Palladium Group’s activities, he shared that the hotel’s property in Hanover has just undergone a US$30 million renovation programme.

“It is that time to share with our travel partners, with the industry, with the media, about the new and renovated Grand Palladium – that we are still here, that we have great plans and that we are getting bigger, better, enhanced and improved,” he emphasised. With a 2,200 guest capacity, the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa has approximately 1,500 workers on staff.

The resort’s general manager noted that the COVID-19 era was a very challenging period for the property, but business has been good in 2023, and is expected to improve in 2024.

He underscored the work of their travel partners during the COVID period and since then, noting that they have played an important role in keeping the property afloat.

With several local and overseas travel partners in attendance at the event, three local travel partners were honoured, for the volume of their production over the last year.

Leisure for Pleasure travel agency, Expressionz Travels and Dream Destinations were awarded as the three top producers, respectively.

editorial@gleanerjm.com