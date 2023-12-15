Legislation coming to mandate separation of waste

In a move to address Jamaica's escalating plastic waste crisis, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the Government will implement legislation focused on waste separation.

The plan was unveiled during the official opening of the Naggo Head Recycling Plant in Portmore on Thursday.

With an estimated one billion plastic containers contributing to the mounting waste problem, Holness said, "Following on the actions that we have already taken we will be moving to have institutionalised separation of garbage."

He affirmed that a special budgetary allocation will be made for a robust public education campaign aimed at promoting proper waste disposal practices, with a specific emphasis on plastic management. He said this initiative is slated to become a distinct line item in the upcoming national budget.

He disclosed that the Government has initiated pilot projects in select communities to test waste separation programmes, demonstrating a commitment to proactive solutions.

"The next step for the Government by policy is to direct that all government entities must separate and have a plan to recycle their waste," Holness declared. Implementation is anticipated in the next fiscal year.

Holness expressed confidence in the Government's commitment to privatising waste collection within two years. An identified location for a sanitary landfill is in the works to accommodate the collected waste. Additionally, plans to convert waste to energy are also progressing.

Acknowledging the financial implications, Holness hinted at the possibility of increased property taxes, citing the inadequacy of current tax revenue to sustain the National Solid Waste Management Authority without government subsidies.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for public support in responsible waste management and disposal, particularly to bolster the efforts of entities like Recycling Partners of Jamaica.

- Ruddy Mathison

