NEPA issues notice of permit suspension to company in Harbour Head fish kill probe

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has served German Ship Repair Jamaica Limited, the operators of Kingston Dry Dock, with a notice to suspend its environmental permit in connection with its probe into the fish kill in the Harbour Head area.

Recently, thousands of dead fish washed up along the Harbour Head shoreline in Harbour View, St Andrew.

This left residents devastated.

So to scores of fisherfolk who rely on the water for their livelihoods.

On Wednesday, NEPA issued a statement indicating that it is conducting further investigations as an assessment determined that run-off into the water contributed to the proliferation of algae, thereby reducing oxygen levels.

The lack of oxygen in the water caused the fish to suffocate, NEPA stated.

Today, the agency indicated that it has taken action against the Kingston Dry Dock operators as it seeks to address the issue.

It said the notice of suspension was issued as it found that the company is non-compliant with seven conditions of its environmental permit, which was granted in 2019.

The company has until December 31 to become compliant.

