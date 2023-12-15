NWC moving to address sewage along North Odeon Avenue in Half-Way Tree

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is moving to address sewage issues along North Odeon Avenue in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

The agency says it is moving with haste to engage a competent contractor to urgently replace a section of the sanitary sewers in the area.

The NWC says a section of the aged 250mm diameter asbestos cement sewers in the area has apparently collapsed, resulting in sewer blockages and instances of overflowing sewage from several manholes in the area.

It says a wastewater engineering report on the problem has identified the need for replacement of the section of sewers.

The agency says it will move to extend the new mains further onto Eastwood Park Road to reduce the risk of future challenges once used properly.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This work is being authorised to be executed using the Government's emergency procurement procedures and is expected to commence immediately with the mobilisation to site of the qualified contractors.

The NWC says the matter is being treated with extreme urgency, and for the interim, its teams are actively monitoring the bus terminal and other spaces within the immediate surroundings.

As necessary, the cesspool emptier services and relevant clean-up activities will be undertaken in any space where needed.

Given the typical congestion of the space, much of the work will be timed for periods that are less busy to allow for ease of access and the necessary backfilling and road reinstatement.

The NWC is estimating the works will take approximately 1-2 weeks to complete from the commencement of works.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

