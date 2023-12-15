Over $18m stolen in fraud at Sunshine Snacks distributor

The Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) is investigating an $18.5 million fraud at Confectionery & Snacks Jamaica Ltd, the local distributor of Sunshine Snacks and other brands.

Detective Inspector Homer Morgan says six persons were arrested as part of the investigation, three of whom have been charged.

They have been identified as 38-year-old dispatch supervisor, Harold Burrell; sales representative, 31-year-old Nathaniel Sutherland; and 40-year-old Conrad Abraham.

They have all been charged with larceny as a servant and conspiracy to steal.

The CIB alleges that between March and November 2023, the men stole and conspired to steal a number of products from the company amounting to a little over $18.5 million.

Their actions were discovered following an audit done by the company, which highlighted several irregularities. A report was made to the police and the persons arrested.

They were brought before the St Catherine Parish Court last week where they were granted bail in the sum of $200,000, each.

The three other persons remain in police custody.

- Kenrick Morgan

