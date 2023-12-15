Fri | Dec 15, 2023

Royal Jamaican Rums ... in the Spirit of cleanliness

Published:Friday | December 15, 2023 | 12:06 AMPaul H. Williams/Gleaner Writer
Production Supervisor Fredrick Williams is ecstatic as he displays two of Royal Jamaican’s rums at Jamaica EXPO 2023, but, in the brewery, it is serious business.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
From the ceiling to the floor everything in the space is spic and span.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
Everyone in the space must wear a hair net as demonstrated by General Manager Peter Wong and Richard Halledeen, brewer.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
Peter Wong (fifth left), general manager at Royal Jamaican Rums and Spirits, and some of his staff members (from left), Everton Carthy, inventory supervisor; Shenele McDonald, excise officer; Richard Halledeen, brewer; Golda-Gay Arnold, administrative mana
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
An array of Royal Jamaican Rums and Spirits Ltd’s products.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
A clean and shiny brewing vessel.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
Royal Jamaican alcoholic ginger beer and sorrel are as refreshing as the clean space in which they are produced.
Paul H Afree Kan Williams
People drink hundreds of gallons of canned, boxed and bottled beverages daily. But, do they know what they are drinking, how it was contained, and packaged? Invariably, the answer is, no. For, they have never had the opportunity to see the processing of their favourite libations. The Gleaner was accorded this opportunity recently, at Royal Jamaican Rums and Spirits Ltd’s brewery at downtown Kingston, and the first thing that grabbed our attention was the general cleanliness of the place.

It was spic and span. You could sit on the floor and have a meal, absolutely no sign of spillage around. The containers in which solutions are processed are shiny and glistening, no build-up of dust and other particles thereon. And, the inside surfaces? They are cleaned regularly by a particular process to preserve the standard and high quality of what is sold to the public. Even the conveying belt itself was screaming, clean! And the items produced in the space? Tantalising and sensational. Àvotresanté! (To your health!)