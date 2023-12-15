Royal Jamaican Rums ... in the Spirit of cleanliness

People drink hundreds of gallons of canned, boxed and bottled beverages daily. But, do they know what they are drinking, how it was contained, and packaged? Invariably, the answer is, no. For, they have never had the opportunity to see the processing of their favourite libations. The Gleaner was accorded this opportunity recently, at Royal Jamaican Rums and Spirits Ltd’s brewery at downtown Kingston, and the first thing that grabbed our attention was the general cleanliness of the place.

It was spic and span. You could sit on the floor and have a meal, absolutely no sign of spillage around. The containers in which solutions are processed are shiny and glistening, no build-up of dust and other particles thereon. And, the inside surfaces? They are cleaned regularly by a particular process to preserve the standard and high quality of what is sold to the public. Even the conveying belt itself was screaming, clean! And the items produced in the space? Tantalising and sensational. Àvotresanté! (To your health!)