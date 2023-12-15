Seville Heritage Park Enhancement Project celebrates successful completion of phase two

The culmination of the Seville Heritage Park Enhancement Project was celebrated with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, December 8, in Priory, St Ann. The event marked a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of Jamaica’s rich heritage.

The ceremony was graced by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who underscored the pivotal role heritage plays in defining Jamaica’s identity and attracting visitors worldwide. In his keynote address, Minister Bartlett emphasised, “Our heritage is a statement of who we are, and the real reason people come and visit. One of the things we want to do in tourism is to encourage the building out of our heritage cultures and enable the visitors who come to not just appreciate us for our artistic excellence but also to see our built heritage”.

The Seville Heritage Park Enhancement Project aligns seamlessly with the overarching vision outlined in Jamaica’s Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development, aiming to enrich the cultural fabric while driving sustainable growth.

Reflecting on the genesis of this initiative, Minister Bartlett reiterated the significance of harnessing Jamaica’s remarkable heritage assets to distinguish the country among the Caribbean nations and the global tourism landscape. The project mirrors the ministry’s Blue Ocean Tourism Strategy, propelling growth goals of securing five million visitors, $5 billion dollars in earnings, and 5000 new rooms by 2025, emphasising the distinctive tourism product Jamaica offers.

SYMBIOTIC RELATIONSHIP

The collaborative effort between the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) yielded remarkable results under Phase Two which came in with:

• C&D Construction and Engineering Limited meticulously executed various enhancements, including roof replacement, artefact preservation, mould treatment, and restoration of historical accuracy.

• Strategic installations of LED spotlights and storyboards within the park serve as educational touchpoints, enlightening visitors about significant historical aspects.

• TPDCo’s total financial support of J$22,313,977.50 and J$500,000.00 toward artefact preservation underscores the commitment to safeguarding heritage.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange emphasised the symbiotic relationship between tourism and culture, and stressed the need to develop Seville Heritage into an interpretive park highlighting crucial periods of history. “Since 2009, we have been working to redevelop Seville,” Minister Grange stated. “This latest development brings us closer to the vision of making Seville Heritage Park a major cultural tourist and educational attraction.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolised the culmination of collective efforts and unwavering dedication toward revitalising Seville Heritage Park. The completion of Phase II underscores Jamaica’s dedication to preserving its heritage and fostering sustainable tourism practices.